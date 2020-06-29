Morehead City man charged with attempted murder receives $5.1 million bond

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A Morehead City man has been charged with attempted murder.

Carteret County deputies arrested 27-year-old Mitchell Leroy McIver of Morehead City following a shooting incident that occurred on Hibbs Road in Newport.

Deputies were called to the residence just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday after McIver reportedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

He is accused of telling the 47-year-old victim that he was going to kill her and followed up by firing fourteen rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into her home.

Detective J. Henderson, who is investigating the case, reported that five rounds struck the residence in the direction of where the victim was standing inside.

Officials said the vitcim was not injured.

McIver fled the scene following the shooting but was taken into custody a short time later by officers from the Newport Police Department who located the defendant on Chatham Street & Market Street.

McIver was charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

McIver had his first court appearance Monday morning and is being held on a $5.1 million bond.

He is also facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.