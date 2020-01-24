Morehead City man gets $1 million bond after officials seize large number of drugs

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A multi-agency investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Morehead City man as well as the seizure of a large number of illicit drugs.

37-year-old Billy Jay Wiggins was arrested during a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of the vehicle produced over 106 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five dosage units of prescription medication (lorazepam), Narcan, drug paraphernalia, and United States currency.

The arrest of Wiggins, who is currently on parole, is the result of a multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine in and around the Carteret County area.

“This arrest demonstrates that it takes many of our agencies and officers working together to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute these drug offenders,” said Sheriff Asa Buck. “The citizens of Carteret, Craven, Pamlico, and surrounding counties are very lucky to have such dedicated members of law enforcement with great support from our District Attorney’s Office working to address criminal activity in our area. I commend and thank all of our law enforcement officers for the jobs they do for all of us.”

Wiggins was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

He was sent to the Carteret County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office / Danny R. Heath, Sheriff, Maysville Police Department, and Morehead City Police Department.