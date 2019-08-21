Morehead City man needs 3 organ transplants

“They cannot give us a life expectancy for him because they have never had a kid with all these heart defects to ever survive,” said Jada Forcier, Maison Sanz’s mom.

Maison is only 20 years old and he’s already seen the inside of a hospital more than most people.

He was born with 9 congenital heart defects, two left lungs, his intestines rotated, and parts of his spine fused together.

A day after Maison was born, he had his first open-heart surgery.

While his health has had ups and downs, it really started to decline earlier this year in February.

“It just amazes me everyday how this kid, no matter what gets thrown in his way he pushes right through it,” said Thomas Forcier, Maison’s stepdad.

Right now, Maison is going through heart and liver failure and needs a transplant.

But it won’t be easy.

Maison needs to be at a facility that can facilitate pediatric and adult transplants, and he needs an organ donor with O blood.

It’s also been a struggle to find a team of doctors that would be willing to take on the task given Maison’s complicated medical history.

“We need the right team and we feel that God is going to put the right team in place for us to do this surgery,” said Jada Forcier.

All the medical procedures come at a price.

His family is doing everything they can to cover medical costs.

They started selling t-shirts that say “Team Maison” on them, and they’ve already sold over 600.

“I tell Maison all the time if I could give you my heart if I could give you my lungs I would in a heartbeat if I could fight this fight for him I would,” said Liz Avon, a family friend.

Their next fundraiser is coming up on September 14th with Simply Natural Creamery. Both locations in Ayden and Greenville are donating 100 percent of their proceeds to Maison.

“We can’t even imagine the financial need that they have…there’s a lot of things we can’t do but one thing we can do is try to raise funds for him,” said Michael Fulcher, Simply Natural Creamery.

