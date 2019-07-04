Morehead City named ‘Best Fourth of July Fishing Destination’ by national fishing website

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

A popular online fishing travel website has placed Morehead City on its 2019 list of “Best Fourth of July Fishing Destinations.”

The Fishing Booker Blog’s list, published on June 27, includes 9 cities across the U.S., including Morehead City, and explains the types of fish most often caught there, as well as other forms of entertainment in each town.

The authors of the blog praised Morehead City for its wide variety of fish, including “Spotted Seatrout, Black Drum, Sheepshead.

They added, “You’ll have a blast fishing for Spanish Mackerel, Jacks, and Cobia… Hammerheads and Makos,” along with “monster Bluefins, Yellowfins, or White Marlin.”

