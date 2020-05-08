Morehead City nursing home hosts Mother’s Day parade for residents

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A few women received an early Mother’s Day celebration Friday afternoon, all while practicing social distance.

Family and friends took part in an early Mother’s Day parade at Crystal Bluffs Rehab and Health Care Center.

Residents wave to family and friends at their Mother’s Day parade.

The patients have not been able to see family members since the coronavirus pandemic began. Staff says the situation has put a mental strain on residents, but this parade is a way to bring family and the community together.

The executive director says this is the closest his residents have been to their loved ones in the past two months.

“This makes us feel really special, really involved with the community. I just had one resident tell me​ this is the best thing that’s ever happened to them, really makes you feel good about what you do,” said Logan Dunn, executive director at the center.

Patients have been able to stay in contact with their families through virtual chats and windows visits.

The women also received a second parade an hour later from a local church.