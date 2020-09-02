Morehead City playgrounds set to re-open on Friday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Morehead City playgrounds will reopen on Friday following Governor Roy Cooper’s orders entering Phase 2.5.

North Carolina playgrounds will be allowed to open beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

The following playgrounds will reopen:

  • Mitchell Village Park Playground
  • Piney Park Playground
  • Recreation Center Playground
  • Rotary Park Playground
  • Martin Luther King Jr. City Park Playground

The grand opening of the brand new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on September 8.

Officials are asking residents to continue to follow Governor Cooper’s orders to limit mass gatherings to 50 people outdoors, including at the playgrounds.

