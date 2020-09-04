Morehead City playgrounds set to re-open

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Per Governor Cooper’s orders entering Phase 2.5, North Carolina playgrounds will be allowed to open beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4th.

The following Morehead City playgrounds will be open at that time:

Mitchell Village Park Playground

Piney Park Playground

Recreation Center Playground

Rotary Park Playground

Martin Luther King Jr. City Park Playground

The grand opening of the brand new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Morehead City officials said, “We are asking residents to continue to follow Governor Cooper’s orders to limit mass gatherings to 50 people outdoors, including at our playgrounds.”