Morehead City playgrounds set to re-open

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Per Governor Cooper’s orders entering Phase 2.5, North Carolina playgrounds will be allowed to open beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4th.
The following Morehead City playgrounds will be open at that time:
- Mitchell Village Park Playground
- Piney Park Playground
- Recreation Center Playground
- Rotary Park Playground
- Martin Luther King Jr. City Park Playground
The grand opening of the brand new Shevans Park Playground and Splash Pad is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8.
Morehead City officials said, “We are asking residents to continue to follow Governor Cooper’s orders to limit mass gatherings to 50 people outdoors, including at our playgrounds.”