Morehead City police officers to begin wearing body cameras

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is highlighting local organizations working to help affected children and their families.

This week, Morning Edition anchor, Maria Satira, welcomed The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina. This organization provides a home away from home for families who have children receiving treatment at Vidant Medical Center. Oftentimes, these families have children with cancer.

Executive Director, Meghan King Woolard and Marketing and Volunteer Services Director, Katie Hall spoke on the organization's mission and how the Eastern North Carolina community can help families in need.

Click here to learn more about The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina and learn about opportunities to volunteer and/or donate.