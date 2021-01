MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Morehead City Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old.

Kellie Breanna Feathers was last on Wednesday, Janaury 13 wearing dark leggings, a beanie, a crop top. and a long brown shirt. She is described as a white female with long brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kellie Breanna Feathers contact 911 or the Morehead City Police Department at 252-726-1911.