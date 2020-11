MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Morehead City Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen on November 7.

15-year-old Nathan Cochran is described as a white male, shoulder-length blonde curly hair, 5’11” and approximately 248 lbs.

Cochran was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

If you have any information contact 252-726-1911 or Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.