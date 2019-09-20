Morehead City police urge drivers, pedestrians to use caution near railroad tracks

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Starting on Tuesday, the Morehead City Police Department, and law enforcement agencies nationwide, will increase enforcement of traffic laws near railroad tracks.
The increased enforcement is part of the nationwide observance of “Operation Clear Track” on Sept. 24, which focuses on driver safety at railroad grade crossings, and pedestrian safety near railroad tracks.
MCPD said officers will be posted at multiple railroad crossing locations on Tuesday for safety checks.
MCPD encourages all drivers and pedestrians to follow these rules near railroad tracks to avoid dangerous situations that could cause injuries or death:
