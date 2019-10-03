Morehead City police warn of traffic delays on Saturday due to 10K race

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - On Friday, the Pitt County Health Department will hold a Special Immunizations Clinic to vaccinate children whose immunizations are not up to date.

The immunizations clinic will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville.

Vaccines offered will include: TDap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis), and the Meningitis vaccine.

Upon arrival at the Health Department, the child’s immunizations record will be reviewed and vaccines will be updated as needed, and as available.

Organizers said walk-ins will be accepted during the clinic, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

Appointments can be made by calling 252-902-2449.

Additionally, the Pitt County Health Department said its Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Program will be closed beginning at 2:30pm on Friday for staff training.