Morehead City police warn of traffic delays on Saturday due to 10K race

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Morehead City Police Department is warning drivers to expect traffic delays on Saturday morning on local bridges, as 10K and half-marathon races will take place in the area.

Police said runners from the NC Seafood Festival’s Triple Bridge Road Race should be crossing the Newport River Bridge on U.S. 70 between Morehead City and Radio Island between 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The starting line for the 10K and half marathon begins in Beaufort at 7:00 a.m.

Runners will travel over the new Beaufort Bridge on U.S. 70, the Morehead City Bridge on U.S. 70, then past the Morehead City Port, then across the Atlantic Beach Bridge to finish the race on the ocean side of the Atlantic Beach Causeway.

