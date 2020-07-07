Morehead City program offers free fans to help seniors

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County is helping seniors cool off through Operation Fan Heat Relief.

The county received a grant from Duke Energy to provide free fans to people 60 or older.

Carteret County Aging Services asks people to call ahead to arrange a pick-up time because of the coronavirus.

Seniors approved for fans must call when they get to the building. An employee then brings the fan out to the recipient.

The program is meant to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“Some individuals just do not have any kind of cooling devices or availability in their home but even​ if they do, another fan, as of someone who is disabled, or 60 or older is beneficial,” said Lakisha Williams, director of aging services for Carteret County.

Carteret County has about 40 fans with a limit of one per person. To request a machine you can call Morehead City’s senior center at 252-247-2626.

Other counties are in the program. You can click here for more information.