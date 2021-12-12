Morehead City radiothon raises $45,000 for children at Christmas

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – The radio stations of Inner Banks Media conducted their second radiothon to raise funds for kids for Christmas on Friday at Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Morehead City.

All funds raised at this event are turned over to the Salvation Army of Carteret County to aid their efforts in serving families by helping them buy toys and gifts for Christmas.

Talk 96.3 WRHT, 107.9 WNCT, and 94.1 Groovin Oldies broadcast live from the dealership on Highway 70 in Morehead City from 7 am to 2 pm asking listeners to stop in to donate to the effort for needy families during this Christmas season. Listeners brought money and new toys all day during the broadcast.

US Open Winner and PGA Hall of Famer Curtis Strange was on hand to support the event along with Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones. Strange is a resident of Morehead City.

The funds raised at the radiothon totaled $45,000.

“This was our first event of this kind in Carteret County”, said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media and host of Talk of the Town on 96.3 and 103.7. “We didn’t know what to expect but we were absolutely blown away at the response. It is obvious that people want to step and help others who are less fortunate at Christmastime.”

(Inner Banks Media photo)

The event was held in front of the Toler dealership.

“When Henry first mentioned this to me a little over a month ago, I was excited but a little nervous since I had never done anything like this before”, said Mike Toler, owner of the auto dealership. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined $45,000 being donated. But Carteret County came through as they always do. I also want to thank my employees who contributed from their bonus checks. I am truly surrounded by the best.”

After a successful radiothon in Greenville last week the two-week total raised by the Inner Banks stations is more than $102,000 and counting.

The fundraising efforts will continue as Inner Banks Stations will present The Embers Christmas Concert December 21 at Reimage Church in Winterville.

“It’s an honor to serve the communities our stations cover like this”, said Hinton. “The generosity of Eastern North Carolina never ceases to amaze me”.

Tickets for the Embers Christmas Show can be purchased online at wtibfm.com or in person at Steinbeck’s Men Shop.