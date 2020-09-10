Morehead City Recreation Center to reopen Sept. 21

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Morehead City Recreation Center will begin opening in a limited capacity on September 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Starting September 23, the Recreation Center will be open daily Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and again from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

This schedule will allow staff to adequately disinfect all workout areas, weight rooms and the gymnasium in accordance with CDC cleaning guidelines.

The gymnasium must be reserved before use.

Morehead City Recreation Center members can reserve the gymnasium for a one-hour maximum time and eight-person limit by emailing Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or calling 252-725-5083 ext. 6.

Members should adhere to the following guidelines from the State to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: