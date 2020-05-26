Morehead City releases phased re-opening plan

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) As Governor Cooper continues Phase two, Morehead City introduces its own COVID-19 re-opening plan.

The Morehead City Police and Fire Departments will open to the public beginning June 1, City Hall and the Municipal Building June 8.

At this time, the Rec Center and Library will remain closed to the public.

All City buildings will have new modified restrictions and signage in place to protect the community and employees alike.

The City is following the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Service’s recommendation to respect the three W’s when in public: Wear a face covering, wash your hands and wait six feet apart.

The City recommends residents wear face coverings while inside City buildings.

City employees who work directly with the public will wear face masks and be stationed behind protective glass.

Floors will be marked to keep residents awaiting services six feet apart.

Hand sanitizer will be available to both residents and employees, and frequent sanitizing of City buildings will continue.

The City stresses the importance of staying home if you’re sick, especially if you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

If citizens can receive services remotely or virtually, the City asks that they continue to do so.