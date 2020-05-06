Morehead City residents receive flood insurance discount

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Due to an upgrade in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS), Morehead City residents in the Special Flood Hazard area now qualify for a 20% discount and residents not in the Special Flood Hazard Area qualify for a 10% discount on flood insurance premiums.

The Town of Morehead City recently received notice that it will be upgraded to a Class 6 in the CRS.

“We’re thrilled residents will be able to save some money on their flood insurance, especially during this COVID-19 Pandemic where every penny counts,” said Sandi Watkins, Director of Planning and Inspections for the Town of Morehead City. “This savings is a tangible result of the floodplain management activities our community implements to protect lives and reduce property damage.”

The National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management activities that exceed the minimum requirements.

Residents will begin seeing discounts for policies issued or renewed on or after May 1.

For any flood-related questions contact the Planning and Inspections Department at 252-726-6848 ext. 125.