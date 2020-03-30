Morehead City to implement rental restrictions

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Morehead City has expanded the local State of Emergency by prohibiting the rental of a hotel/motel, rental home, condominium or any similar accommodation for less than 30 consecutive days.

The order will last through at least April 29.

The exception will be to employees performing essential services to Carteret County including contractors.

This restriction was put into place to discourage travel into our City, to slow the spread of the Coronavirus in our community, to protect our residents, and to prevent the overpopulation of our hospital and doctors’ offices.

Current guests who have rented homes and hotel rooms can stay for the duration of their existing reservations as long as they do not travel out of the county.