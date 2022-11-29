MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew.

One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that consists of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. They hope to house around 300 people.

The CEO and president of East Carolina Community Development Corp., Keith Walker, said rent could be “anywhere from $600 to $800” and that “there is a definite need for more housing in Carteret County.”

“The need here is about 8,000 units,” Walker said. “So we have a very small fraction of 8,000 to have, but we’re looking at continuing the development of more affordable housing.”

The apartments are expected to be move-in ready in the summer of 2024.