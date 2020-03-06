Moseley report suggests Nash Co. Detention Facility will need 403 beds by 2040 to meet operational classiffication

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Board of Commissioners received a report about the Nash County Detention Facility this week.

The Moseley report was written by Moseley Architects out of Charlotte after they performed a needs assessment of the current jail facility.

Nash County tasked Moseley with recommending changes to increase efficiency and safety at the jail and to evaluate how the Detention Facility could best continue to serve Nash County.

The findings of the report suggest that by 2040 the Nash County Detention Facility will need 403 beds to meet operational classification and housing needs.

Currently, the facility has 296 beds, and specific changes were recommended by Moseley to reach the expanded bed count.

Of the current 296 beds, Moseley recommends keeping 172 existing beds, primarily in the 1990’s expansions, and renovating one of the dormitories into a housing unit, which would add seven beds to the total count.

The report also recommends that the older linear style cells in the existing North-South sections should be decommissioned.

The current Juvenile section, consisting of 11 beds and the East-West housing units, consisting of 40 beds, can be renovated for use in a “grandfathered” status.

It would bring the existing facilities usable capacity to 230 beds.

When the study was requested, Nash County asked that potential options be evaluated.

One of the options was to construct an expansion to the existing center to increase bed capacity, and to renovate the existing facility to convert one dorm into an individually celled unit.

In addition to these major changes, the option was to include other miscellaneous up-fits and renovations to improve the safety and security of the overall facility.

Another option involved constructing an additional phase to add the beds required to accommodate the forecasted inmate population in 2040.

It is anticipated that this expansion would also include a new public lobby, magistrate area, visitation room, intake/booking area, and a new vehicular sally port.

Option 3, a replacement jail option, was also included, only to give the County an idea of the approximate cost of such a facility.

The report also included the estimated costs of renovation and expansion construction.

The cost for the interior renovations to the existing 1990’s annexes and the older linear units is estimated at $2,200,000.

The new addition would cost $7,750,000 and bring the new rated capacity to 324 beds to the facility.

This could be followed by a second phase when projected to be needed that could add 209 beds, along with the ancillary facilities mentioned earlier, and would cost an additional $31,000,000.

Phase 2 would bring the total number of beds to 533, making room for future growth at the Nash County Detention Facility.

A replacement jail facility, not including site acquisition expenses, would cost approximately $50,000,000.

It would cover a facility with 400 initial beds, supporting facilities, and a core that could later be expanded, adding 100 more beds.

The entire Board of Commissioners were in favor of Moseley Architects performing a needs assessment of the Detention Center.

Board Chairman Robbie Davis said the Board was pleased that the study is complete.

“We will take this document and craft the direction Nash County will take to provide an efficient, safe, and functional detention center within a budget that the taxpayers of the county will support,” Davis said.

Sheriff Keith Stone said his desire would be to move forward with Option 3, the new facility, but he was willing to support the option that the Board of Commissioners decide the citizens could afford.

“I just need to get more containment cells as quick as possible,” Stone said.

Chairman Davis stated the Board would be selecting one of the options within the next seven days and start the process of selecting an architect.