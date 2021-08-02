Most common jobs in Greenville; wide variety of professions to choose from

The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Greenville using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Greenville are the most common.

#48 (tie). Medical and health services managers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 290 (3.942 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $126,040 (#64 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 402,540 (2.894 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#48 (tie). First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 290 (3.905 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,240 (#244 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 475,000 (3.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#48 (tie). Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 290 (3.953 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,850 (#168 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 397,550 (2.858 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#48 (tie). Computer user support specialists

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 290 (3.925 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,940 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 634,820 (4.564 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#44 (tie). Bartenders

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 300 (4.013 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,050 (#268 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 486,720 (3.499 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,630)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($59,960)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,330)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#44 (tie). Pharmacy technicians

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 300 (3.999 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,840 (#186 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 415,310 (2.986 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#44 (tie). Business teachers, postsecondary

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 300 (4.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $99,810 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 79,810 (0.574 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $107,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

– Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#44 (tie). Instructional coordinators

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 300 (4.110 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,580 (#250 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 174,900 (1.257 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,160

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

– Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#41. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 310 (4.229 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,370 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,900 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#41. Human resources specialists

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 310 (4.264 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $60,080 (#234 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 647,810 (4.657 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

#41. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 310 (4.139 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,800 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 370,910 (2.667 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beckley, WV ($52,340)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($52,240)

— Battle Creek, MI ($49,120)

– Job description: Operate or tend machines to prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or shipment. Includes cannery workers who pack food products.

#38 (tie). Food preparation workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 320 (4.276 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,440 (#237 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#38 (tie). Counter and rental clerks

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 320 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,840 (#368 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 368,300 (2.648 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($51,690)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($46,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,380)

– Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#36 (tie). Electricians

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 330 (4.427 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,580 (#385 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#36 (tie). Carpenters

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 330 (4.451 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,400 (#353 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#35. Billing and posting clerks

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 340 (4.542 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,260 (#246 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 445,160 (3.2 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($51,800)

– Job description: Compile, compute, and record billing, accounting, statistical, and other numerical data for billing purposes. Prepare billing invoices for services rendered or for delivery or shipment of goods.

#34. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 350 (4.798 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,470 (#249 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#32 (tie). Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 390 (5.224 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $60,530 (#195 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#32 (tie). Substitute teachers, short-term

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 390 (5.331 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,970 (#241 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 512,030 (3.681 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($87,620)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($61,870)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,900)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#30 (tie). Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 410 (5.593 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,370 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#30 (tie). Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 410 (5.612 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,020 (#337 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 597,100 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

— Salinas, CA ($53,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.

#28. Construction laborers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 420 (5.680 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,880 (#380 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#28. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 420 (5.663 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $21,040 (#256 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 316,700 (2.277 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,910)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#28. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 420 (5.723 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,190 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,980 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,580)

— Fairbanks, AK ($45,780)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($44,940)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#26. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 430 (5.758 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,140 (#366 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#25. Medical assistants

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 440 (5.929 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,090 (#246 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#23. Accountants and auditors

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 460 (6.211 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,950 (#209 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#23. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 460 (6.289 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,100 (#186 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 460 (6.173 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $56,110 (#358 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#21. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 490 (6.645 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,950 (#335 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#20. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 510 (6.880 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,120 (#238 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#19. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 530 (7.157 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,760 (#359 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#17 (tie). Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 560 (7.588 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $75,670 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#17 (tie). Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 560 (7.603 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,210 (#270 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 654,900 (4.708 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,000

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($131,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($115,690)

– Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

#16. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 570 (7.741 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,880 (#306 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#15. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 590 (8.038 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,040 (#242 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#14. Light truck drivers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 620 (8.359 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,370 (#264 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#12 (tie). First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 630 (8.565 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,890 (#170 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 891,540 (6.409 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

— Napa, CA ($53,230)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#12 (tie). Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 630 (8.506 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,590 (#241 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#11. Receptionists and information clerks

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 670 (9.128 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,900 (#254 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#10. Cooks, restaurant

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 720 (9.727 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,500 (#355 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,109,650 (7.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($39,450)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#9. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 740 (10.034 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,580 (#129 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 1,040 (14.065 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $141,750 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 200,040 (1.438 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $124,890

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

– Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#7. Stockers and order fillers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 1,090 (14.774 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,510 (#345 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers' orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#6. Customer service representatives

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 1,410 (19.100 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,370 (#280 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

#5. Office clerks, general

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 1,770 (24.008 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,800 (#293 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

— Napa, CA ($47,570)

— Boulder, CO ($47,160)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#4. Cashiers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 1,920 (26.058 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $21,400 (#362 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,333,100 (23.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($35,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,480)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#3. Fast food and counter workers

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 2,510 (33.991 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $20,260 (#331 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#2. Retail salespersons

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 2,910 (39.432 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,530 (#296 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,659,670 (26.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,160)

— Carson City, NV ($40,030)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($39,160)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#1. Registered nurses

Greenville, NC

– Employment: 3,460 (46.912 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $68,390 (#228 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.