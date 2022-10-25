GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Eastern North Carolina is a melting pot of different people, cultures and even languages.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Greenville-Kinston-Washington area, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2020 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

93.0% of people in the Greenville-Kinston-Washington, NC CSA speak only English at home. Keep reading to see what the most spoken non-English languages are in and around Greenville.

#10. Korean

– 140 speakers (0.05% of population)

— 93 speakers who also speak English very well

— 47 speakers who speak English less than very well

#9. Telugu

– 160 speakers (0.06% of population)

— 85 speakers who also speak English very well

— 75 speakers who speak English less than very well

#8. Vietnamese

– 256 speakers (0.1% of population)

— 88 speakers who also speak English very well

— 168 speakers who speak English less than very well

#7. French (incl. Cajun)

– 286 speakers (0.11% of population)

— 210 speakers who also speak English very well

— 76 speakers who speak English less than very well

#6. German

– 300 speakers (0.11% of population)

— 205 speakers who also speak English very well

— 95 speakers who speak English less than very well

#5. Japanese

– 380 speakers (0.14% of population)

— 224 speakers who also speak English very well

— 156 speakers who speak English less than very well

#4. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 409 speakers (0.15% of population)

— 377 speakers who also speak English very well

— 32 speakers who speak English less than very well

#3. Arabic

– 425 speakers (0.16% of population)

— 331 speakers who also speak English very well

— 94 speakers who speak English less than very well

#2. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)

– 704 speakers (0.26% of population)

— 288 speakers who also speak English very well

— 416 speakers who speak English less than very well

#1. Spanish

– 14,277 speakers (5.34% of population)

— 8,954 speakers who also speak English very well

— 5,323 speakers who speak English less than very well