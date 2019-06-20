Most lanes to open on new bypass in Jones, Onslow counties

N.C. Department of Transportation will open three of the four final lanes on the new U.S. 17 Bypass in Jones and Onslow counties this week.

Early Thursday afternoon, NCDOT will open three lanes of the new U.S. 17 Bypass between Deppe Loop Road and N.C. 58 in Pollocksville.

There will be one southbound lane and two northbound lanes open to traffic.

Northbound traffic traveling from Jacksonville will be directed onto the new U.S. 17 northbound lanes.

This will split traffic onto each side of the grass median.

Traffic heading out of Maysville, south towards Jacksonville, will be directed to make a right turn onto U.S. 17 North and then make a U-turn to head back on U.S. 17 South.

Drivers should anticipate short delays while workers install temporary traffic control devices, which are required for the new traffic pattern and safety.

The unveiling of these new lanes is part of a 16.3-mile-long project which starts south of Belgrade and ties into the existing U.S. 17 New Bern bypass. The project costs about $143.4 million and is expected to be complete later this year.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

