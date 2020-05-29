Most MCIEAST installations returning to Health Protection Condition Bravo

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) is transitioning from Health Protection Condition Charlie (HPCON-C) to Bravo (HPCON-B) across most of its installations with the exception of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, effective immediately.

HPCON-B means there are still confirmed cases of COVID-19 present in the areas surrounding MCIEAST installations.

MCIEAST installations have been in HPCON-C since March 24.

During HPCON-B, most services aboard the installation will be available, however, MCIEAST military and medical leaders are continuing to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures to prevent any future outbreak through the regular enforcement of face coverings, hand-washing, social-distancing, and other site-specific health prevention measures.

Along with the transition to HPCON-B is the resumption of the Trusted Traveler Program which allows for uniformed service members and dependents (over age 16), DoD employees, and retired uniformed service members and spouses to vouch for occupants inside a vehicle when entering a military installation, provided they possess a valid DoD identification card.

For more information on the program click here.