Mother, 2 adult children arrested after chase in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people are under arrest in Craven County after a chase Thursday night.

According to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Patrol Division tried to stop a vehicle on Half Moon Road at 8:10 p.m. for a traffic violation when the driver kept going.

Officials say Nathan Wood, 31, of New Bern failed to stop and deputies chased him from Half Moon Road to James Arthur Avenue where he ran into a home.

Wood along with two females inside, Shirley Paul-Wood, 60, and Stacey Wood, 29, who had outstanding warrants were arrested.

Nathan Wood was charged with felony fleeing to elude law enforcement, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, and possession of fictitious license plate.

Wood also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for possession revoked registration plate, possession fictitious registration plate, and driving while license revoked.

Shirley Paul-Wood was charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked.

Stacey Wood, 29, was charged with failure to appear in court possession fictitious registration plate and driving while license revoked.