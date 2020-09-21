Mother, boyfriend arrested in connection with 2-year-old’s death, deputies say

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the death of a 2-year-old girl in Martin County, deputies said.

On September 17, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Vidant Medical Center regarding a 2-year-old female that was being treated for significant and serious injuries at their facility.

An investigation was conducted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals, Essence Marie Velez, the victim’s mother, and her boyfriend, Ibrahim Abdullah Romero, were charged with felony child abuse by neglect.

Both received a $50,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on October 12.

On September 18, deputies received notification that the juvenile victim in this case died as a result of the injuries.

The victim was identified as Iris Pearl Hayes.

Based on the updated information, Romero was arrested on Monday and charged with an open count of murder.

Romero is being held without bond.