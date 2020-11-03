Mother charged in daughter’s drug overdose death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Midway Park woman has been charged with an open count of murder after she provided methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to two minors, causing one of the juveniles to die as a result.

The deceased was the biological daughter of 37-year-old Nancy Kellum and the second juvenile was a relative.

Detectives received the medical examiner’s autopsy results, which indicated the cause of death for the juvenile was a lethal combined overdose of Fentanyl, Heroin, and Methamphetamine.

On November 2, a warrant was obtained for Kellum’s arrest for one open count of murder.

Kellum surrendered herself to Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and she was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.