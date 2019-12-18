Mother, child and pets saved thanks to smoke/carbon monoxide detector installed by Kinston firefighters

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A mother, her child, and six pets were saved thanks to a smoke/carbon monoxide detector installed by Kinston firefighters.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue performed the joint venture Town and Gown Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detector Push in the area of Charlotte Avenue on December 14 which is a documented “At Risk” community that would really benefit from the program.

Officials said they had a call on December 15 from a residence that they had installed the smoke/carbon monoxide detector into their home.

The detector began beeping four times repeating the pattern.

In the instructions that indicates that the detector was picking up an alarm-able amount of carbon monoxide.

The resident noted that the alarm was going off, and thinking that it may be a possible false alarm, called the Lenoir County Dispatch, which in turn contacted the Battalion Commander.

The Battalion Commander sent a company out to the residence and had them use the Carbon Monoxide Detector.

Within the home, they recorded 29 parts per million, which is an evaluate-able situation for the family.

The mother, her child, and six pets were evacuated from the residence and placed into their car while the crew secured the natural gas heater and properly ventilated their home of the deadly gas.

The residents were advised not to use the heater until a professional heating technician could come in and diagnose the cause of the malfunction within the heater.