Mother, daughter charged after failing to stop at checking station in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A mother and daughter were charged after they failed to stop at a checking station in Carteret County.

On Thursday, Carteret County deputies and Morehead City police arrested Sunshine Marie Foy, 40, of Wayland, Connecticut, and Daisy Star Foy, 21, of Bolton, South Carolina after driving through a license checking station on Radio Island.

Daisy Star Foy

Sunshine Marie Foy

Sunshine operated the vehicles that were traveling east on Highway 70 and she admitted she did not stop because her license was revoked. Deputies discovered Sunshine has a concealed handgun, marijuana, and 12 grams of heroin in the vehicle.

Sunshine was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her license is revoked. She is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

Daisy was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.