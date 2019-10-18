Mother Earth Brewing celebrates business milestone

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) The brewery came to be in 2008 and business has been booming since.

This weekend Mother Earth Brewing will celebrate 10 years of Peace, Love, and Beer.

Saturday’s milestone will be a big one with live music, 26 different draft beers, games for all ages plus a special IPA to celebrate a decade.

Plus so much more!

“We’re just thrilled to be here. We’re glad to have been around for 10 years and we’re appreciative of all the support we’ve gotten both locally here in Kinston and throughout North Carolina as a whole. It’s great,” said Travis Quinn, Director of Sales for Mother Earth Brewing.

Kinston’s Mayor Don Hardy says that this celebration is a big deal.

When Mother Earth Brewing came to Kinston 10 years ago he says it was the start of a new beginning for the downtown area with the help of other businesses.

All the fun begins on Saturday at 11 am.