Motorcycle chase ends in crash in Cape Carteret; Florida man arrested on several charges

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) A traffic stop turned into a chase that ended with a motorcycle crash in Cape Carteret on Wednesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a Carteret County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull a man over for a traffic violation.

The chase began on NC Highway 24 near Pringle Road as the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist was traveling approximately over 100mph passing vehicles in turn lanes and when the deputy visually lost the suspect he terminated the pursuit.

Shortly after, the incident ended in a crash at Hunting Bay Drive and Pine Needle Circle in Cape Carteret when the motorcyclist lost control, struck a Cape Carteret Police Department vehicle and slid off the road.

The driver was identified as Myles Andrew Strickland, 30, of Bartow, Florida.

Strickland was arrested and taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where he was treated for minor injuries.

He was later transported to the Carteret County Jail on a charge of felony flee and elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance.

Strickland received a $15,000 bond.

The motorcyclist was also carrying a female passenger and both were not wearing a helmet, deputies said.

She suffered minor injuries and was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

No charges are expected for her.

The motorcycle was seized under North Carolina’s “Run and Done” law.