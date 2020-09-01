Motorcycle club holds ride to give back

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Members of an Onslow County civic group hope an event planned this weekend will help them give back to their community — and give them some two-wheel time.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding its inaugural motorcycle ride on Saturday.
The event was originally scheduled for May, but COVID restrictions forced a postponement.
The ride starts at 10 a.m., and will begin and end at New River Harley Davidson.
Organizers say it’s $25 per rider, with passengers an extra $5.
Proceeds go to support local organizations like the boys and girls club.
Organizers hope to 200 people and their bikes for Saturday’s event, which will also feature a raffle.