KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning.

Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Jacksonville, was traveling north on Hwy. 58 and attempted to turn into a business parking lot when his vehicle struck the motorcycle, which was traveling south.

Officers were still conducting an investigation into the crash and charges were pending.