NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run.

Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward homes and child abuse cases.

Event organizers from the New Bern Harley Riders and Temple Church said they were proud to see bikers in the community come out and support a good cause.

“It moves me, it really moves me,” said Bill Ward, director of Faith Riders and Tommy Debew, road captain for New Bern Harley Riders. “You see so much, so many terrible things going on. I’m glad this is covered. For every bad guy, there’s a thousand good guys out there, and we are part of the good guys here.”

The benefit ride started at Temple Church in New Bern and ended at the Kennedy Children’s Home in Kinston, where a luncheon took place.

Donations cost $20 for riders and $10 for passengers. Last year, $53,000 was donated to the Kennedy Children’s Home. They expect to surpass that total this year.