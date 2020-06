KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Mount Carmel Helps Disaster Relief Team will host a food drive in Duplin County on Saturday.

The event will take place at Duplin Events Center on 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Organizers encourage citizens to a bring a valid ID.

People should make room inside vehicle trunks.

All food boxes will only be placed inside the truck of each vehicle.