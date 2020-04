TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Mount Carmel Helps Disaster Relief Team will host a mobile food drive in Jones County on Saturday.

The food drive will take place at the parking lot of Jones County Civic Center at 832 North Carolina Highway in Trenton from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Organizers encourage people to stay in their vehicles.

Food boxes will go into the trunk of the vehicles, organizers encourage people to make space for the food items.