Mount Carmel Helps, Inc. Disaster Relief Team to host County Wide Pandemic Drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Mount Carmel Helps, Inc. Disaster Relief Team will host a County Wide Pandemic Drive on May 30 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event will take place at the parking lot of Onslow County Fair Grounds at 146 Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville.

Organizers are asking everyone to stay in their vehicles.

The food boxes will go into the trunk of the vehicles, please make space for the food items.

If the trunk is full, the staff can’t put boxes into the seats of the cars.

The staff will only place the food boxes/items into the trunk of vehicles.