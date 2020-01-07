Mount Olive Board of Commissioners approves resolution in support of Sales & Use Tax Referendum

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Mount Olive Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in support of the one-quarter cent local option sales tax.

Presenting the resolution was Wayne County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Dunsmore, Wayne County Manager Craig Honeycutt, Wayne County Board of Commissioner Chairman E. Ray Mayo, and Wayne County Commissioner Edward Cromartie.

This one-quarter cent sales tax referendum will be seen by voters on the March 3, 2020, primary ballot.

Chairman Mayo said, “We appreciate the unanimous support from the Mount Olive Mayor and Commissioners on the sales tax referendum. Education is a priority and this sales tax referendum will allow us to further invest in the future of our children in Wayne County.”

If passed by voters on March 3, this sales tax referendum will generate approximately $2.6 million in revenue per year in Wayne County to facilitate school construction.

The sales & use tax referendum excludes gas, prescription medication, and non-prepared foods or groceries.