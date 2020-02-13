Mount Olive man charged for obtaining property by false pretenses

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Mount Olive man has been arrested for obtaining property by false pretenses.

On January 15, the Goldsboro Police Department was notified by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office of an incident of obtaining property by false pretense.

A larceny was reported at the First Baptist Church in Calypso.

Property from that larceny was discovered to have been sold to Boulevard Pawn in Goldsboro, officials said.

On January 23 after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, and with the assistance of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, warrants were secured on 40-year-old Bart Byrd for obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

On January 24 at approximately 7 a.m., Byrd was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 215 W Main Street in Mount Olive.

Byrd was confined to the Wayne County Jail under a $2,000 bond.

His first appearance was scheduled for January 27.