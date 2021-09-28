Mount Olive man with multiple warrants leads deputies on multi-county chase

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Mount Olive man with multiple warrants led deputies on a multi-county chase, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, September 22, officials with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit observed a 2010 Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed and driving aggressively on Highway 301 North near Instrument Drive.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle; however, it resulted in a vehicle pursuit through several counties. The vehicle traveled on US 301 North where stop sticks were deployed by Enfield Police Department officer.

The stop sticks caused one of the vehicle’s tires to puncture and deflate. The vehicle came to a stop at Enfield Point Apartments, where Elijah Harris 36, was taken into custody without incident. Deputies learned Harris had several outstanding warrants.

He received a $31,500.00 bond. Deputies said Harris remains in custody at the Nash County Detention Center.