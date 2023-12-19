MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Mount Olive reported a sanitary sewer overflow of over 1 million gallons on Sunday due to the heavy rains that fell in Eastern North Carolina.

Officials issued a public notice on Monday. It read in part:

“The Town of Mount Olive has experienced a sanitary sewer overflow totaling approximately 1,139,160 gallons inside the Town’s wastewater treatment plant on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This overflow was discovered at 5:42 P.M. and as of Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. had stopped. The spill was the result of 7 inches of rainfall over a twelve-hour period. The Town is currently working to resolve issues with inflow and infiltration into the sewer collections system and to address land applications issues at the wastewater treatment plant itself. Funding has been secured to address issues with the Town’s wastewater treatment plant.

“The Division of Water Quality was notified of these spills on Monday, December 18, 2023.”