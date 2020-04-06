Mount Olive students share their experience with online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) Several University of Mount Olive students has shared insight into the challenges and rewards of their online learning experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunter Hall, an agriculture production systems major from Hillsborough, NC, said, “My entire routine has been flipped upside-down. I rely heavily on the structure that a regular routine provides, and having to recreate a new routine has taken some time, especially with the distractions that I have at home, including my pets, TV, siblings, etc.”

In addition to transitioning to all online, Joshua Bentley, a junior from Saskatoon Sk, Canada, has had to adjust to a two-hour time zone difference. “My professors have been very accommodating to both time changes and the transition to online classes,” he said.

Like many traditional college students, Bentley prefers face-to-face learning.

However, the management and finance double major credits UMO’s professors for using online forums, Zoom meetings, and audio-PowerPoints to make the difficult subject matter more easily understood.

Sarah Barefoot, a senior from Pikeville, indicated that her biggest challenge has been accessed. Sharing computers and bandwidth between her siblings and parents has been a little tricky. “I have been stressed and a bit overwhelmed,” the English major admitted. “I have constructed a makeshift desk area in my room, and I try to do my schoolwork with complete focus. However, this does not always work, because with nine people in the house at all times now (one dad working online, two college-aged siblings doing online studies, three homeschooled siblings between the ages of six and eleven, one mother teaching and making everything work, and a ten-month-old baby that is learning to walk), things can get a bit crazy!”

Morgan Wise, a junior double major in finance and accounting, has found a little levity goes a long way in her online studies. “One professor sends a little joke at the end of each of his emails just to try to lighten the mood,” said the Goldsboro resident. “Another professor makes our discussion boards about current topics happening in the media to keep us engaged.”

While each student interviewed had unique insights into this new, totally virtual world of learning, one thing they all agreed upon was that the University of Mount Olive has done the right thing, at the right time.

“UMO made the right choice,” Sarah Barefoot agreed. “As the coronavirus situation has progressed, I have to admit that I am hesitant to go beyond my own yard. Although it has been an immense change, going online has helped to keep us all safe during this time, and I appreciate that.”