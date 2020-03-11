MrBeast is nominated for an award and you could help him win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A social media star based in Greenville needs your help! YouTube’s MrBeast is nominated in this year’s Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award.

MrBeast is one of Youtube’s biggest stars with nearly 32 million subscribers. MrBeast is up for Best Male Social Star.

Just last year, his team members tell 9 On Your Side that he gave away several million dollars.

They add him winning this award could be big not only for him but for our community. That’s because he loves to give back to his hometown where he still lives.

“His heart is so big. He just wanted to give back.

He says money doesn’t mean anything but happiness does and I want to bring happiness in people’s lives.

And if that means helping them with buying a house or giving them the furniture they need or helping a soup kitchen that’s where the most joy comes for him in his life,” said Derral Eves, MrBeast Executive Team Member

MrBeast’s team says he has no current plans to leave the area and that he hopes to grow his team and continue making people smile and laugh for years to come.

“He’s a hometown boy and he loves where he lives. He loves his family, his friends. But more importantly, he loves helping people in his community that give so much to him,” said Eves

Here’s how you can vote for MrBeast: 1) You can vote on the show’s website by clicking here. 2) You can tweet your vote by using the hashtags #KCA and #VoteMrBeast. You have to use both hashtags in a tweet for the vote to be counted.

The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award is Sunday March 22nd.