Mount Olive police car hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant after chase, crash

RALEIGH, NC (WAVY)-- Ahead of Sunday's storm, North Carolina response leaders hosted a press conference with other local weather leaders.

"In Central North Carolina, freezing rain and sleet on top of some snow will fall. The eastern part of our state expects heavy rain and flash flooding, plus high winds, and gusts. Regardless of where you live pay close attention to your local weather forecast, " said Cooper Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Cooper told North Carolina residents to plan to stay home Sunday and today, make sure they have groceries, medications, and other essentials like water, batteries, and pet food, that they will need for the next few days.

He added State Highway Patrol advises staying off the roads in most parts of the state on Sunday and Monday if you can.

He explained you can go to ReadyNC.gov for guidelines on how to put together a family emergency kit. In the case you must drive, he says to check DriveNC.gov for updated information on road conditions and closures.

"Our emergency management team expects ice and wind to bring down some trees and powerlines. We're in contact with utility companies in advance of expected power outages. Duke Energy tells us they are bringing in other crews from other parts of the country to help out," said Cooper.

Cooper said Duke Energy's CEO promised to activate 10,000 people to deal with the storm's aftermath.

As previously reported, Cooper declared a State of Emergency Friday to ease transportation rules with storm preparation and response.