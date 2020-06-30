MTW District Health Department announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Martin County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin-Tyrrell Washington District Health Department is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Riverside High School in Williamston on Wednesday.

The event will be from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The Health Department is partnering with Mako Medical to offer this testing event.

Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 252-791-3119.

Multiple patients can be tested in a vehicle.

Individuals with insurance will not have any out of pocket expenses, co-pays, or deductibles.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Tests will also be provided at no cost for uninsured patients.

There are 200 appointment slots available.