MTW District Health Department announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Martin County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin-Tyrrell Washington District Health Department is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Riverside High School in Williamston on Wednesday.
The event will be from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
The Health Department is partnering with Mako Medical to offer this testing event.
Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 252-791-3119.
Multiple patients can be tested in a vehicle.
Individuals with insurance will not have any out of pocket expenses, co-pays, or deductibles.
All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.
Tests will also be provided at no cost for uninsured patients.
There are 200 appointment slots available.