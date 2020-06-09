MTW District Health to host COVID-19 testing event in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Williamston at the Riverside High School parking lot on 1260 Godwin Avenue.

The event will be held from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and there are 200 appointment slots available, with the possibility of more slots based on demand.

For the event, call 252-791-3112 to schedule an appointment.

Additional testing events are being planned for Plymouth, Creswell, and Columbia with MTW District Health’s regional partners.

Any Martin, Tyrrell, or Washington County resident age 10 or older is eligible for the event.

Individuals with insurance will not have any out of pocket expenses, co-pays, or deductibles.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Participants will have an opportunity to give their insurance information when they make the appointment so their time at the drive thru clinic will remain as short as possible.

Testing will also be available at no cost for uninsured residents.

Results are expected within 72 hours.

The clinic is open to anyone who believes they may have come into contact with COVID-19, people that are caretakers, or for any other reason.

Multiple patients can be tested per vehicle, but each person will need an appointment.

Only those with an appointment will be eligible for a test.

Any person who is tested should isolate at home until the test results return as negative.

The Health Department will follow up on any positive results with further information and guidance.

The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department tests for COVID-19 at the following locations:

Martin County Health Center: 210 West Liberty Street in Williamston.

Washington County Health Center: 198 NC Highway 45 North in Plymouth (behind Pines Elementary School)

Tyrrell County Health Center: 408 Bridge Street in Columbia.

Call 252-793-3023 to schedule an appointment.

Visit www.mtwdistricthealth.org for the latest information on COVID-19.