Multi-agency checkpoint leads to multiple arrests in Onslow County on Halloween

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Halloween, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Driving While Impaired Task Force conducted a multi-agency checking station on U.S. Hwy 258.

As a result, six impaired drivers were arrested with breath/blood alcohol concentrations ranging from .09 BAC to .19 BAC.

In addition, there were 6 drivers cited for open alcoholic containers in the vehicle, 6 drivers with revoked licenses, 10 drivers with no driver’s licenses, four drug charges, and 14 other motor vehicle violations.

Twenty officers from Onslow County Sheriff’s Office; Pender County Sheriff’s Office; Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, North Topsail Beach, Swansboro, Havelock, Surf City, and Richlands Police Department and N.C. Probation and Parole assisted in the event.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Service’s Forensic Tests for Alcohol Branch provided one of their Breath Alcohol Testing mobile units for support.

The checking station was conducted for four hours over Saturday night, into Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office’s DWI Task Force continues to ask for citizens’ help by not driving impaired and ensuring that all drivers make responsible driving decisions.