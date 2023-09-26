BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Seventeen people are facing drug charges after a six-month investigation, according to the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chris Davis said deputies executed search warrants and conducted numerous undercover purchases of controlled substances. Deputies seized approximately $10,000, over 700 grams of fentanyl, 375 pressed fentanyl pills, 300 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams of marijuana. Deputies also seized 5 guns.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are forthcoming, Davis said. If you have any information regarding the sale of illegal drugsor other criminal activity in your community, please call the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

Thomas Davis ($450,000)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

6 Counts of PWIMSD SCH II CS (Cocaine)

6 Counts of Felony Conspiracy to S/D (Cocaine)

7 Counts of Felony Maintaining a building for the sale of CS

Simple Possession of SCH VI

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not for Marijuana

=====

Cedric Coffey Jr. ($50,000)

3 Counts PWIMSD SCH II CS (Cocaine)

3 Counts Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for sale of CS (Cocaine)

=====

Derrick Willis ($50,000)

2 Counts of PWIMSD SCH II (Cocaine)

2 Counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Sale of CS

=====

Ronald Davis Jr. ($15,000)

PWIMSD SCH I CS (Fentanyl)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia not for Marijuana

=====

Raunell P. Midgette ($2,500)

Conspire to S/D Methamphetamine

=====

Jamie Gibbs ($25,000)

3 Counts of PWIMSD SCH II CS (Cocaine)

=====

Anthony Green ($150,000)

PWIMSD SCH II CS (Cocaine)

3 Counts Felony Conspiracy to S/D Cocaine

4 Counts Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for sale of CS

=====

Tracy Hill ($1,000,000)

4 Counts PWIMSD SCH II CS (Methamphetamine)

4 Counts Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Sale of CS

James Alexander Willams (Written Promise)

PWIMSD SCH VI

Poss of Marijuana Paraphernalia

=====

Laura Huffaker ($5,000)

PWIMSD SCH I CS (Fentanyl)

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Sale of CS

=====

Stanley Boone ($10,000)

PWIMSD SCH II CS (Cocaine)

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Sale of CS

=====

Jaron Whealton ($5,000)

3 Counts of PWIMSD SCH III

3 Counts Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for sale of CS

=====

Brandon Rivera ($30,000)

Conspire to S/D Fentanyl

=====

Patrick Schaefer ($1,000)

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of CS

=====

Keith Paul Sr.

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

=====

Robert Durocher Jr.

PWIMSD SCH II CS (Methamphetamine)

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for sale of CS

=====

Daniel Swindell