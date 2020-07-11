Multi-vehicle crash leaves several people injured in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is monitoring a car accident that left multiple people injured.

It happened at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Evans Street on Friday just before 7 p.m.

Police say an officer was responding to a call when another car crashed into him, causing other vehicles to crash as well.

In total there were three cars involved.

Several people were hurt and taken to Vidant Medical for evaluation.

No word on their conditions.

Stay with 9OYS as more information is released.