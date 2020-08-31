Police: Multi-vehicle crash reported on Glenburnie Rd. in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Glenburnie Road in New Bern Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:50 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Glenburnie Road in reference to a collision involving multiple vehicles.

The investigation revealed the driver operating a Chevrolet Avalanche was suffering from a medical condition.

The driver rear-ended the first vehicle at the intersection of Glenburnie Road and Neuse Boulevard traveling south.

The Chevrolet continued south where it left the roadway to the right striking a utility pole guide wire.

The Avalanche entered the parking lot of 1200 Glenburnie Road where it struck several vehicles at the fuel pumps.

The Avalanche continued crossing several parking lots where it struck an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of 1204 Glenburnie Road and finally coming to rest when it struck a tree.

The driver was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center for treatment.

There were no injuries resulting from the vehicle crash.

The driver’s identity is being withheld due to the medical condition that lead to the crash, police said.

If you have any information regarding the collision contact Officer T. Johnson at 252-672-4297.